Mac McClung News: Leading scorer in G League loss

McClung played 36 minutes Friday during the G League Osceola Magic's 144-126 loss versus Stockton in Game 2 of the G League Finals and compiled 34 points (12-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, one steal and a block.

McClung led the team in both points scored and assists while converting on 48.0 percent of his field-goal attempts. The two-way player is now averaging 36.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists across four outings in the G League playoffs, and he will look to keep producing and help Osceola close out the best-of-three series versus Stockton in Monday's win or go home game.