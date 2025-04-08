Mac McClung News: Pours in 29 points in G League win

McClung ended with 29 points (9-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 129-118 win over the Stockton Kings in Game 1 of the G League Finals.

The 26-year-old two-way player finished as the club's second-leading scorer behind Myron Gardner (30 points). McClung has made three appearances in the G League Playoffs, averaging 36.7 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. The Osceola Magic will look to close out the best-of-three series against Stockton on Friday.