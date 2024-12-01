Mac McClung News: Scores 23 points in G League loss

McClung recorded 23 points (7-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 108-94 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

McClung led his team in scoring Sunday, falling one point short of his G League season-high mark. The guard has recorded more than 30 minutes in nine consecutive G League games, averaging 17.7 points per contest over that span. Despite being on a two-way contract with Orlando, he hasn't seen much action at the NBA level and is expected to remain a stellar offensive contributor for Osceola.