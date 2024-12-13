Malachi Smith News: Leads team in scoring Thursday

Smith had 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Thursday's 107-91 G League loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Smith achieved his best scoring output of the Tip-Off Tournament in an unusual start. He has made an impact despite being used mostly as a bench option during the current campaign, registering double-digit points in seven out of 13 games played. Over his last couple of contests, Smith has also contributed a few rebounds and assists while seeing his playing time increased.