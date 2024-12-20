Malevy Leons News: Nabs double-double in G League

Leons supplied 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 29 minutes Thursday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 124-110 loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Leons enjoyed an efficient performance on the offensive end and led his team on the glass, securing his second double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. It was a positive sign to see him bounce back from a sluggish seven-point showing Sunday, as he was held to 2-for-7 from the field and 0-for-2 from deep against Austin.