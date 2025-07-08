Malevy Leons News: Productive in SL loss

Leons logged 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 86-82 Summer League loss to the Jazz.

Leons delivered an efficient performance, finishing as the Thunder's second-leading scorer. The 25-year-old forward also tied the game-high mark in steals. Leons joined the club on a one-year deal last season but was waived in November. He spent the majority of 2024-25 with the club's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, averaging 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 26.9 minutes per game over 47 outings.