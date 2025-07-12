Malevy Leons News: Summer League double-double

Leons tallied 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 21 minutes in Saturday's 104-85 Summer League win over the Pacers.

Leons delivered a double-double on efficient shooting in Saturday's win. He spent most of the 2024-25 season with the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, where he averaged 10.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.9 minutes per game across 47 contests. The forward also appeared in six regular-season games with the Thunder, averaging 0.3 points and 0.5 rebounds in 3.5 minutes per game.