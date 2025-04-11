Malik Beasley Injury: Questionable to play Friday

Beasley is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks due to an illness.

Beasley is a late addition to the injury report, and it remains to be seen if he can play against Milwaukee. A decision on his status will be made closer to the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Beasley has been in and out of the starting lineup of late. He's averaging 15.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 3.5 three-pointers made over his last 11 games (four starts).