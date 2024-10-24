Malik Beasley News: Strong showing off bench

Beasley recorded 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Pacers.

Beasley made his Pistons debut off the bench, and while his efficiency numbers weren't very good, he delivered offense in the second unit, which is the role he's expected to have as long as Jaden Ivey remains in the starting lineup next to Cade Cunningham in the backcourt. Beasley can be counted on to provide points and three-pointers in most formats, but his fantasy upside won't be very high if he keeps coming off the bench.