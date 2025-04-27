Malik Beasley News: Tallies 13 points off bench

Beasley closed Sunday's 94-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 26 minutes.

Beasley came alive in the second half, scoring 11 of his 13 points over the final two quarters while connecting on three triples. He's scored in double digits in three of the four games this series, averaging 13.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 28.3 minutes per game, though he's shooting 35.3 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three-point range over that span.