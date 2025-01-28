Malik Williams News: Dominates paint in double-double

Williams finished with 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Monday's 117-110 G League loss to Mexico City.

Williams held things down in the paint Monday, leading all Sioux Falls players in rebounds and blocks while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points in a double-double showing. Williams has taken the court in 25 G League outings this season, averaging 12.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.