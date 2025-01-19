Fantasy Basketball
Malik Williams News: Leading rebounder in double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Williams notched 11 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four steals and one assist over 29 minutes in Saturday's 113-102 G League win over Osceola.

Williams once again locked things down in the paint for Sioux Falls in Saturday's contest, leading all Skyforce players in rebounds and blocks while finishing as one of two players with a double-double in a winning effort. Williams has appeared in 22 G League contests this season, averaging 12.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.

