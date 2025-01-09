Malik Williams News: Near double-double vs. Westchester
Williams finished Wednesday's 118-97 G League loss to the Westchester Knicks with 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 24 minutes.
Williams finished Wednesday's game tied with Nassir Little for second-most points on the Skyforce behind Zyon Pullin (20). Williams has scored at least 16 points in four of his last six G League games, and over that span he has averaged 12.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over 24.8 minutes per contest.
Malik Williams
Free Agent
