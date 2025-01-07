Malik Williams News: Reaches 20 points in victory

Williams notched 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 31 minutes in Monday's 98-96 G League win over Long Island.

Williams took care of business in the paint in Monday's G League battle, tallying a team-high trio of blocks while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound mark and ending as one of two players with 20 or more points. Williams has appeared in 18 contests this season, averaging 11.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals.