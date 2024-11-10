Malik Williams News: Valiant effort in close loss

Williams collected 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one block over 28 minutes in Saturday's 121-118 loss to the G League Iowa Wolves.

Williams enjoyed a strong start to the 2024-25 campaign, and it was clear his team relied heavily on his offensive production despite taking on the lightest workload of the starters. He also turned in a game-high 15 rebounds. It would be a pleasant surprise if Williams can compete at this level consistently after averaging 11.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists through 33 regular-season games a season ago.