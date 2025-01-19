Mamadi Diakite News: Double-double in G League loss

Diakite tallied 17 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes Friday during the G League Valley Suns' 117-115 loss to the Motor City Cruise.

Diakite led both teams in rebounds Friday, and he finished second on the Valley Suns in scoring behind Collin Gillespie (21). It was Diakite's second straight G League game that he recorded a double-double and his eighth of the season. He's averaging 14.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals over 26.0 minutes per game.