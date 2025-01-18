Marcus Bagley News: Eased back into action Friday

Bagley (hip) logged zero points and one rebound in seven minutes during Friday's 125-110 G League loss to Capital City.

After missing three straight games with a calf injury, Bagley didn't attempt a field goal as he was eased back into action with a season-low seven minutes off Delaware's bench Friday. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.9 threes in 24.5 minutes over 23 G League games (11 starts) this season, and Bagley's minutes should climb back up as he becomes further removed from his injury.