Marcus Bagley News: First double-double of NBA career

Bagley recorded 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 124-110 loss to the Hawks.

Bagley got the start for a third straight game Friday due to the 76ers severely short-handed due to injury. He took advantage of the additional playing time, registering career highs in points, rebounds and assists while recording his first double-double in his short NBA career. The Arizona State product will look to finish strong in the 76ers' regular-season finale against the Bulls on Sunday.