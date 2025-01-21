Marcus Domask News: Decent stat line in OT loss
Domask finished with 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and two blocks across 38 minutes in Monday's 110-105 overtime loss to Westchester.
Domask was one of several Windy City players who scored in double digits in this overtime defeat, and while the outcome of the game was a loss, the rookie out of Illinois did a good job of filling out the stat sheet. Domask averaged 6.6 points per game in the Tip-Off Tournament and has bolstered that number to 12.8 points per contest since the beginning of the regular season.
Marcus Domask
Free Agent
