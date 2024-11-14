Marcus Garrett News: More versatile in rematch

Garrett logged 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four steals and three rebounds across 37 minutes during the Swarm's 107-98 win over Capital City on Wednesday.

Wednesday saw the second of a back-to-back set between the Swarm and Capital City. Compared to the first, his second saw him score less but up a more versatile stat line. Garrett led the Swarm in steals and assists to put his team over the edge. He finished the back-to-back set with 36 points, seven steals and six assists.