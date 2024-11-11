Marcus Garrett News: Pours in 21 points

Garrett recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 34 minutes in Sunday's 107-98 loss to the G League Capital City Go-Go.

Garrett turned in a solid all-around performance, leading the Swarm in scoring by drilling 53.8 percent of his tries from the field. He averaged 10.2 points in 33 regular-season games a season ago with Greensboro, so unless he proves he's taken massive steps forward in his development as a scorer, it seems he'll likely fall back down to earth at some point.