Mark Sears Injury: Out Thursday with calf injury

Sears has been ruled out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Nuggets due to a left calf strain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Sears will need to wait at least until Saturday before making his Summer League debut. The 5-foot-11 guard out of Alabama didn't hear his name called on draft night but is looking to carve out a role for himself after inking a two-way contract with Milwaukee on June 26.