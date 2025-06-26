Mark Sears News: Inks deal with Milwaukee

Sears is signing with the Bucks on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Sears developed into a standout during his three seasons at Alabama, earning All-American recognition in each of the past two years. In 2024-25, the guard averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from three over 37 games. A dynamic scorer who can get buckets at the rim and beyond the arc, Sears also endures cold stretches from deep. Though undersized, his scoring ability and proven production should give him a real shot to stick in the NBA.