Markquis Nowell News: Dishes out 12 assists in victory

Nowell tallied 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and one block over 31 minutes Friday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 132-116 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Nowell turned in an efficient shooting line and led Rio Grande Valley in assists, marking his second straight double-double. The 25-year-old was 16-for-47 from the field in his first three games of the G League regular season heading into Friday, so his 5-for-10 performance against Salt Lake City could be a sign he's starting to find his rhythm on the offensive end.