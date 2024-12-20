Markquis Nowell News: Dishes out 13 assists in G League
Nowell registered 10 points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, 13 assists and three steals over 28 minutes Thursday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 120-103 win over the Raptors 905.
Nowell posted an impressive passing performance and also managed to record a double-double despite attempting only four shots from the field. This marks the third time the 24-year-old has reached 13 assists in his last five appearances, and he's now averaging 9.0 assists through 15 games this season.
Markquis Nowell
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now