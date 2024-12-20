Markquis Nowell News: Dishes out 13 assists in G League

Nowell registered 10 points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, 13 assists and three steals over 28 minutes Thursday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 120-103 win over the Raptors 905.

Nowell posted an impressive passing performance and also managed to record a double-double despite attempting only four shots from the field. This marks the third time the 24-year-old has reached 13 assists in his last five appearances, and he's now averaging 9.0 assists through 15 games this season.