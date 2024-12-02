Mason Jones News: Back in action for G League club

Jones (hamstring) tallied 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in the G League Stockton Kings' 125-106 win over the San Diego Clippers on Sunday.

One of Sacramento's three two-way players, Jones hadn't made an appearance at the NBA or G League level since Nov. 20 due to a right hamstring strain before he returned to action for Stockton. Jones has logged just four total minutes across three appearances in the NBA in 2024-25 and should continue to see the bulk of his playing time with Stockton.