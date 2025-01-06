Mason Jones News: Goes for 34 points in G League

Jones recorded 34 points (11-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes Sunday in the G League Stockton Kings' 118-111 win over the Rip City Remix.

Jones is now averaging 23.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 35.2 minutes over his 11 appearances for Stockton while shooting 52 percent from the field and 48.1 percent from three-point range. Though the two-way player continues to dazzle for Stockton, he's unlikely to see meaningful run at the NBA level with Sacramento in the near future.