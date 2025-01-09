Mason Jones News: Hands out nine dimes in G League

Jones (undisclosed) finished with 13 points (5-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Valley Suns.

Jones returned to the hardwood in this one, and even though Stockton lost, it's worth noting that the former Arkansas star had a strong showing. He ended just one assist shy of a double-double and reached a third straight game with seven or more dimes. Jones is playing on a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings, but he's expected to see most of his time this season in the G League.