Mason Jones News: Logs double-double in G League

Jones played 39 minutes Friday during the G League Stockton Kings' 144-126 win over Osceola and logged 27 points (7-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and a block.

Jones came up big for Stockton during Friday's win as he led the team in both points scored and assists en route to compiling a double-double. Across four outings in the G League playoffs he is currently averaging 33.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals. The Stockton Kings will look to close out the best-of-three series versus the Osceola Magic on Monday.