Mason Jones News: Scores 22 points in G League

Jones recorded 22 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes Sunday in the G League Stockton Kings' 126-118 win over the Austin Spurs.

The two-way guard hasn't made an appearance for Sacramento since mid-November, but he continues to impress as a go-to option for Stockton. Over his nine appearances in the G League this season, Jones is averaging 22.4 points, 8.2 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 35.1 minutes per contest. He's shooting 52.5 percent from the field and a blistering 50.8 percent from downtown.