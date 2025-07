Plumlee agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The veteran big man will return to the Hornets and compete for playing time with Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner. Plumlee appeared in 74 regular-season games (21 starts) with the Suns in 2024-25, averaging 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest.