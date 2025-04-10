Mason Plumlee News: Logs 24 minutes

Plumlee totaled five points (1-1 FG, 3-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 loss to the Thunder.

Plumlee logged over 20 minutes Wednesday for the first time since March 10. The veteran big man has been third on the Suns' depth chart of late, but with Nick Richards (elbow) sidelined, Plumlee served as Oso Ighodaro's backup against the Thunder. Plumlee is likely to maintain the backup center role for the team's final two regular-season games.