Matas Buzelis News: Offensive explosion in SL win

Buzelis finished with 28 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-13 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 32 minutes in Monday's 114-105 Summer League win over the Pacers.

Buzelis looked confident Monday, finding success both attacking the rim and getting to the free-throw line. The 20-year-old may be poised for a breakout year after finishing his 2024-25 rookie season on a high note, averaging 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds on 48.7 percent shooting in 26.9 minutes across his final 22 regular-season games.