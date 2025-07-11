Menu
Matas Buzelis News: Scores 17 points in SL opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 11, 2025 at 7:53pm

Buzelis generated 17 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks over 25 minutes of Friday's 116-72 loss to Toronto in Summer League.

Although Buzelis struggled with his shot Friday, he was effective at getting to the free-throw line, where he went perfect on seven attempts. He made an impact on the defensive end as well, pacing the Bulls in blocked shots. Entering his second NBA season, Buzelis seems to be competing for a position in the starting five.

Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
