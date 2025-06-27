Menu
Matthew Murrell News: Lands with Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Murrell agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Murrell experienced a dip in production during the 2024-25 season following a strong 2023-24 campaign, posting 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three across 32 games as a fifth-year senior.

