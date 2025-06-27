Matthew Murrell News: Lands with Utah

Murrell agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Jazz on Friday, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

Murrell experienced a dip in production during the 2024-25 season following a strong 2023-24 campaign, posting 10.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 42.4 percent from the field and 31.9 percent from three across 32 games as a fifth-year senior.