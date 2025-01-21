Max Abmas News: Erupts for 34 bench points

Abmas registered 34 points (11-18 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals across 30 minutes Monday during the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 130-107 win over the Rip City Remix.

Abmas was uncharacteristically productive off the bench in this one, going off for a new season high in scoring with the help of a scorching hot night from beyond the arc. While he's unlikely to provide this type of scoring output on a regular basis, he's reached double figures in eight of nine G League Regular Season appearances and can do significant damage when he catches fire from downtown.