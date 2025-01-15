Max Abmas News: Scores 13 points off bench

Abmas finished with 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and four assists across 26 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 121-117 win over Stockton.

Abmas was one of five Salt Lake City players who scored in double digits in this win, but he was the only one who did it after coming off the bench. He's averaging 13.3 points and 4.7 assists across 28.3 minutes per game in seven regular-season contests for Salt Lake City, and he should remain a solid contributor for the Stars regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench going forward.