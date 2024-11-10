Max Abmas News: Shooting woes in loss
Abmas amassed 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, three steals and two rebounds across 29 minutes during Saturday's season-opening 110-96 loss to the South Bay Lakers.
Abmas let it fly in his G League debut, though he struggled with efficiency while leading the bench in scoring. The 23-year-old saw an increased run during the blowout loss with Jason Preston (leg) exiting early, and he even tied Preston's team high in assists. Abmas also tied the team-high mark in steals, though the Oral Roberts and Texas product led the club in turnovers in an inefficient outing.
