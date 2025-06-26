Max Shulga News: Heading to Boston

Shulga was selected by the Celtics with the No. 57 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Shulga spent the 2024-25 college season at VCU and averaged a solid 15.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range. Shulga isn't expected to have a prominent role in the Celtics' backcourt in the 2025-26 season, and it wouldn't be surprising if he sees time with Maine in the G League, as the Celtics aren't likely to have too many minutes available for the former Rams standout.