Max Strus headshot

Max Strus News: Goes scoreless in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Strus closed Tuesday's 114-105 loss to Indiana in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with zero points (0-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes.

Strus was nowhere to be seen, going scoreless in a game for the first time this season. While he was able to score at least 20 points on two separate occasions during the second-round matchup, Strus' inconsistency on the offensive end mirrored what he delivered during the regular season. After earning the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Cleveland will likely rue plenty of missed opportunities as it shifts its focus to the 2025-26 season.

