Maxime Raynaud News: Adds 16 points in victory

Raynaud totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Thursday's 84-81 Summer League win over the Magic.

Raynaud was impressive on the offensive end, doing damage both in the post and from beyond the arc. He was one of four starters to finish in double figures but was the only one who didn't commit a turnover. Thursday's performance was a promising start for the No. 42 overall pick out of Stanford.