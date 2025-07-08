Maxime Raynaud News: Inks deal with Sacramento
Raynaud signed a two-year, $3.42 million contract with the Kings on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
According to Scotto, both years of the deal are fully guaranteed, and the contract includes a $2.53 million club option for 2027-28. The Kings selected the seven-foot center with the 42nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after he averaged 20.2 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.7 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals in 33.4 minutes per game over 35 appearances with Stanford during his senior season.
