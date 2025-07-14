Maxime Raynaud News: Out with wrist soreness
Raynaud is out for Monday's Summer League game against the Suns due to right wrist soreness, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.
The rookie big man suffered the injury in Saturday's win over the Bulls, and he can be considered day-to-day going forward. Wednesday's clash with the Cavaliers marks Raynaud's next opportunity to play while he looks to make an impression for the Kings this summer.
