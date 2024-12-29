Maxwell Lewis Injury: Traded to Brooklyn

The Nets acquired Lewis, guard D'Angelo Russell and second-round draft picks in 2027, 2030 and 2031 from the Lakers on Sunday in exchange for forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Shake Milton, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Lewis will join a rebuilding Nets squad after receiving little playing time over his first one-plus seasons in Los Angeles, logging just 3.2 minutes per game over 41 appearances. Though the move to a rebuilding Nets squad should present with a clearer path to playing time, Lewis still may find himself outside of head coach Jordi Fernandez's rotation initially. His first chance to suit up with his new squad will come Wednesday against Toronto.