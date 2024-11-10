Maxwell Lewis News: Efficient outing in victory

Lewis accumulated 27 points (10-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 29 minutes during Saturday's season-opening 110-96 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

The 22-year-old forward scored 16 points in the first half alone, and he also set the second-highest mark in points behind Quincy Olivari (28). Lewis is a candidate to bounce between the G League and NBA level if injury concerns arise, and he averaged 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across 28.7 minutes per game in 25 regular-season outings with South Bay last year.