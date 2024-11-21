Maxwell Lewis News: Leading scorer in G League

Lewis played 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 112-100 loss to San Diego and compiled 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocks.

Lewis had a solid game all around in his return to the G League following a brief stint in the NBA as he led the team in points scored and rebounds while shooting an efficient 53.3 percent from the field. However, he was careless with the ball at times as the 2023 second-round pick racked five turnovers, which tied Armel Traore for the most on the team.