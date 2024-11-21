Maxwell Lewis News: Posts 21 points in G League

Lewis tallied 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT0, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes Wednesday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 112-100 loss to the San Diego Clippers.

The second-year forward is averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 three-pointers, 2.3 steals, 1.7 assists and 1.7 blocks in 34.3 minutes per game over his three appearances for South Bay this season. Lewis occupies a spot on Los Angeles' 15-man roster, but since rotational minutes haven't been available for him at the NBA level, he could continue to see steady playing time in the G League.