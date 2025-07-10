Menu
Melvin Ajinca Injury: Sidelined with groin injury

RotoWire Staff

July 10, 2025

Ajinca (groin) is out for Thursday's Summer League game against the Lakers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Ajinca was selected No. 51 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft and averaged 7.2 points and 2.6 rebounds across five Summer League games with the Mavericks before signing a deal to play overseas for the 2024-25 season. In EuroLeague play last season, he posted 5.4 points in 14.4 minutes per game over 27 appearances.

