Micah Potter headshot

Micah Potter Injury: Struggles in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Potter (illness) registered 17 points (4-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 32 minutes Wednesday in the G League Salt Lake City Stars' 117-95 loss to the Rip City Remix.

Potter led the Stars' starters in points Wednesday and finished second in that category behind Justin Harmon (19). Potter struggled with his shot both inside and beyond the arc, but he did show off his defensive prowess with two blocked shots. He's played in 16 games (including six starts) for the Jazz during the 2024-25 regular season and is averaging 3.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over 17.3 minutes per contest.

Micah Potter
Utah Jazz
More Stats & News
