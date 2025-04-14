Micah Potter News: Logs career high in loss

Potter posted seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Potter received significant run in Utah's regular-season finale, recording a career-high four assists in the loss. The two-way player will be a restricted agent ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, and he finished this season with averages of 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks across 18.6 minutes per contest in 38 regular-season appearances. Potter also appeared in 17 outings for the G League's Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals across 26.3 minutes per game.