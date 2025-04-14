Micah Potter News: Logs career high in loss
Potter posted seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 loss to the Timberwolves.
Potter received significant run in Utah's regular-season finale, recording a career-high four assists in the loss. The two-way player will be a restricted agent ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, and he finished this season with averages of 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocks across 18.6 minutes per contest in 38 regular-season appearances. Potter also appeared in 17 outings for the G League's Salt Lake City Stars, averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals across 26.3 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now